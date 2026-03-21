IPL 2026: Wasim Jaffer names RCB playing XI ahead of opener, excludes Phil Salt

In a video shared on X, Jaffer, who has previously worked with Punjab Kings in the IPL, has gone with former captain Virat Kohli and young batter Bethell, who was in great form during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, to open the innings for RCB. He has dropped Phil Salt, who played a big role in RCB's triumph last year. Salt is going through a lean patch and scored just 130 runs in 8 matches in the World Cup, which includes a half-century.