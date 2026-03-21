Miami Open: Alcaraz eases past Fonseca in first meeting with rising star

"For him, playing toe to toe with us, I think he and his team are going to get great feedback to know what he should improve in the future," said Alcaraz, who recalled the learning experience of his first match against Rafael Nadal in Madrid in 2021. "I think he has everything, great shots, a lot of things to improve, but for sure he's going to do it. Back-to-back tournaments playing the No. 1 and No. 2 in the world, I think, is going to be really helpful for him."