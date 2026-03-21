‘Top-10 is bare minimum’: Saurav Ghosal sets high bar for Anahat, calls for mass push in Indian squash

“In terms of the boys, look, in terms of the overall strength, this is the first time we have four in the top 50, which is a good sign. We don't have someone who's kind of saying that we have, like, a sort of Anahat sort of say in some ways, where like a top 10. But you never know, sometimes things change, people flower later. The only thing I would say is that we need to create more of a bench strength, both in the women's and the men's. Because outside the top three or four, we don't really have so much pushing them from behind. And it's always good to have as many players behind you, because that just makes you better,” he noted.