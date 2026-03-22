Amelia Kerr creates world record with 10 straight 30-plus T20I scores

Kerr’s purple patch has spanned multiple series, underscoring her consistency at the highest level. Her run began with a 43 off 38 balls against South Africa in 2024, followed by an unbeaten 51 off 46 against Australia in 2025. She then scored 40 off 36 and 66 off 47 in the same series, before producing a career-defining unbeaten 101 off 51 against Zimbabwe in her first T20I in 2026.