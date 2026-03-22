Forest Guards lead ‘Guardians of Nature’ Fit India Sundays on Cycle event in Delhi

Key officials from the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), including Sabeena Chowdhary, Lalit Kumar Watts, and Sandeep Sarkaria, were honoured for their ongoing efforts in promoting sports and fitness through organised initiatives and partnerships. Their recognition highlighted the collaborative ecosystem behind Fit India Sundays on Cycle, where government agencies, public-sector organisations, and sports institutions unite to turn a weekly cycling event into a national movement that promotes health, fitness, and environmental awareness. The 66th edition took place simultaneously in over 5,000 locations across India, from the North East hills to the tribal areas of Odisha and the pristine shores of the Andamans.