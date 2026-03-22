Gauff reaches Miami Open fourth round with comeback win over Parks

"It was really difficult. She was playing really well and she's one of those people who's hit or miss sometimes. So, you're stuck in the fine line of being aggressive but also maybe just making her play. And I think I got too stuck on the other end of it. And then the second and third, I just tried to be aggressive when I could. I made some adjustments on the return and I think that made a difference," Gauff said after her win.