German Club Borussia Dortmund part ways with sporting director Sebastian Kehl

“In a very open discussion, Sebastian Kehl, Carsten Cramer and I came to the shared conclusion that this summer is the right time for change. To allow both sides to prepare, we have mutually agreed to an immediate termination of Sebastian’s role. Sebastian and I share a long history—not only did we play together for Borussia Dortmund, but we also won the German championship together in 2002. Sebastian has made tremendous contributions to our club, and we are very grateful for his great commitment,” he said in a statement released by the club.