‘I do not feel fully secure’: GM Koneru Humpy withdraws from FIDE Women’s Candidates due to Iran-Israel war

Humpy shared her decision in a social media statement on Sunday, emphasizing that personal safety is more important than competitive commitments. “After deep reflection, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament. No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances. This is a painful but necessary decision, and I stand by it,” she wrote on X.