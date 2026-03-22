'I don't think you can ever feel comfortable,' says Georgia Voll on her role as opener

"It's super important for us to try and get the team off for a good start and that's my role at the top, to take the game on and give ourselves the best chance to make a big total. I was happy that I could contribute tonight. I have had a little chat with (assistant coach) Dan Marsh today, just in terms of what I needed to do differently,” Voll was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au following Australia's 17-run win in the second T20I.