Indian Open 2026: Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh emerge champions

On winning Indian Open for the second consecutive year, Anahat Singh (India #1), said, “I think I played well in the first two games; I went a bit off track in the third. I was excited that I was winning. But I spoke to my coach when he came to my corner in the middle of the game, and he told me to focus on getting a good start because it was important not to let it go to the fifth. I started the fourth well, and I’m glad I was able to get through it. I tell myself to focus because I lose focus quite easily, and if I lose two points in a row, I remind myself to stay motivated, focus on the next few points, and get back into the game.