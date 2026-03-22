IPL 2026: KKR rope in Saurabh Dubey as replacement for injured Akash Deep

Dubey was signed by 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for IPL 2022 but his stint was cut short due to a back injury. “Yes, Saurabh Dubey has been signed by KKR as a replacement for Akash Deep for the upcoming season. Dubey was a net bowler for KKR and was practising with them at Eden Gardens and in their camp in Mumbai, but he will now be in the main squad,” said a franchise official to IANS on Sunday.