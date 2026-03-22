IPL 2026: 'Pant is probably the player who is under most pressure this season,' says Du Plessis

Du Plessis highlighted the burden of the price tag and the poor performance last year, which will mount pressure on the LSG skipper. "For me, Rishabh Pant is probably the player in the IPL who is under the most pressure this season. Some guys flourish under the price tag pressure, while some don’t. I think last season was a really tough one for him. The team struggled, and he also struggled with runs in the way that he batted," Du Plessis told Jio Hotstar.