ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC share spoils with FC Goa after commanding home display

However, the visitors found a way back in the 88th minute. Nawaz initially did well to deny Dejan Drazic with a strong save, but Sandesh Jhingan rose highest to head home from the resulting corner and level the score at 1-1. Chennaiyin pushed again in stoppage time, with Alberto Noguera going down under a heavy challenge inside the box, only for the referee to award a corner, before Nawaz produced a sharp save with his foot moments later to keep things even.