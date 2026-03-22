‘Jaipur polo grounds must be preserved for future generations’: Sawai Padmanabh Singh raises concern over eviction notice at Indian Open Polo Championship final

Adding his voice to the growing concern, Sawai Padmanabh Singh, who was playing in the match for Jaipur Optiemus Achievers and is a member of the Jaipur royal family, said, “Polo is truly a gift from India to the world, and the global growth of the sport owes a great deal to this country. If we speak about the most iconic polo grounds in the world, the Jaipur Polo Ground undoubtedly stands among the very best. Established by Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Ji, this ground has been at the heart of the sport for over a century, hosting both Indian and international players and some of the country’s most prestigious tournaments. For the entire polo community, this venue holds immense value—generations of players, including all of us, have played here. Situated in the heart of Delhi, it is not only a historic sporting venue but also an important green space. I sincerely appeal to the polo community to come together to preserve and protect this ground, so that we can continue to play here for the next hundred years.”