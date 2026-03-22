Maharashtra crowned champions of BCCI Women’s Under-23 One Day Trophy Elite 2025–26 title

MCA administrator Justice G. A. Sanap said, "This is the third title won by the Maharashtra Women’s team in a single season, which is a matter of immense pride for the entire state. The consistent efforts taken by the Maharashtra Cricket Association towards the development of women’s cricket, along with the introduction of the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League (WMPL), are now clearly yielding results. Every player, member of the support staff, and the selection committee has contributed significantly to this achievement. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of them.”