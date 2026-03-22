Pramod Bhagat shines with double gold and silver; Sukant Kadam clinches singles title and doubles silver at Spanish Para Badminton International 2026

Meanwhile, Sukant Kadam delivered a commanding performance in the Men’s Singles SL4 final, defeating Korea’s Cho Nadan in straight sets. Kadam controlled the match from the outset, winning 21-16, 21-17 to secure gold in convincing fashion. Kadam said, "I felt in control throughout the match and was able to execute my game plan well. This gold reflects the hard work I’ve been putting in, and I’m motivated to build on this momentum in the upcoming tournaments."