Arundhati Reddy named ICC’s player of the month for February

“It’s a real honour to be named ICC Player of the Month, and even more special knowing I was able to contribute to a T20I series win in Australia. Beating Australia on their home turf is never easy, which makes this award even more meaningful. This series win has given our team a huge boost of confidence as we build towards the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales this summer. We’ve got a well-balanced squad, and I believe we’ll be a team to watch,” Reddy said.