Bholath Hockey Cup 2026: RGHA girls clinch title with dominant 5-1 win in final

Led by captain Baljeet Kaur, the academy girls dictated the pace of the title clash from the opening whistle. RGHA secured a 1-0 lead in the first quarter and doubled their advantage just before halftime. A stunning three-goal blitz in the third quarter effectively sealed the championship, highlighting their attacking prowess and cohesive team play. GNDU Amritsar managed a late consolation goal in the final quarter, but Roundglass remained firmly in control to close out the 5-1 victory.