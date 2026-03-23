Gujarat Titans’ ‘Shubharambh 2026’ sets tone for new season built on legacy and belief

Showcasing the unity, ambition, and Gujarat-first ethos that continues to define the franchise, the evening blended reflection, recognition, and cultural celebration, reinforcing the team’s deep-rooted connection with its fans and the state. The occasion served as a reminder of how the Titans have grown into one of the league’s most dynamic, consistent, and fan-driven franchises, both on and off the field. From building a strong legacy by lifting the title in their debut season to consistently delivering high-impact performances and cultivating one of the most engaged fan communities in the IPL, Gujarat Titans moved with a clear focus on culture, leadership, and long-term vision.