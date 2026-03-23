‘He is treated like a king there’: Srikkanth questions Rajasthan Royals’ captaincy choice for Riyan Parag

“It's a decent side. They have the potential to upset sides. But they are also a side that will self-destruct. Yet, if two in their top five click, they will smash the opposition. The Jaiswal-Suryavanshi opening stand is their biggest plus. They are capable of winning matches singlehandedly. So they are a good side but not a dangerous one. They are not a championship-winning side. They are 50-50 even for playoff qualification,” he remarked.