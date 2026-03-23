IPL 2026: I have a very good bond with Jasprit Bumrah, says Mayank Yadav

Speaking on his bond with Bumrah, Yadav said, "When I was in rehab at the NCA, Bumrah bhaiya was also there. So, I have a very good bond with him. He is like a teacher to me. He also had the same surgery, the same scenario. Bumrah bhaiya shared his experience of how to come back after surgery and what things to pay attention to. He told me how the body will be during recovery, how it will react. Sometimes it will feel good, sometimes not. Whenever we talk on the call or messages, he shares his experience as much as possible."