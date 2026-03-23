IPL 2026: ‘I put myself in the front’ - Axar Patel and captaincy unlocking his never-seen-before side

“Obviously, when people see it on social media, they also talk about it. They say, we didn't qualify, we are not winning. Again, if the senior guys and the coach talk about it, obviously, they will have the same negativity. We don't talk about it, but in the back of the mind, everyone knows what is going on. So we try to be as positive as possible. We talk more about how we want to play and what we want to work on. We don't talk about what we could have done."