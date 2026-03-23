IPL 2026: Waiting for Starc to get NoC from Cricket Australia, says DC head coach Badani

"With Mitchell Starc, we are waiting to hear from Cricket Australia. We are waiting for him to get the NOC from Cricket Australia. Once he gets that, we will know what is happening and when we will join the team. We're in constant touch with him. We have updates - as in he's been bowling, he's had a bowl of two days back. But unless Cricket Australia signs off on him saying he's fit to play, there's very little that a franchise can do," said Badani in the pre-season press conference on Monday.