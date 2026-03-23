La Liga 2025-26: Four things we learned in Spain's matchday 29

The game saw Kylian Mbappe come on in the 64th minute to replace Thiago Pitarch, but the Frenchman looked well short of full sharpness. After Valverde's red card, his lack of mobility allowed Atletico to take control and push for an equaliser. Real Madrid said Mbappe has recovered from his knee problems, but he did not look fully fit, and the decision to bring him on nearly cost his side two vital points.