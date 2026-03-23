La Liga: Sevilla sack coach Matias Almeyda following home defeat to Valencia

Last summer, Sevilla were heavily linked to Jose Bordalas, with the Getafe manager supposedly keen to take over at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Bordalas offered to take over, but the Sevilla board ended up rejecting the idea, feeling that he was ‘an uncomfortable fit’ at the club. At the time, it was reported that Sporting Director Antonio Cordon was keen to bring in a different style of coach, in this case, Almeyda.