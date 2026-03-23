'Making mistakes is fine as long as you’re sticking to plan': Coach Ponting's pep talk to PBKS squad

“It's going to be short and sharp from me. It's so good to be back here, so good to get what I feel is like the band back together again, you know, to see so many familiar faces back in this group again,” he said in a video shared by the franchise, while also welcoming new additions. “We have got a few changes, so Vishal, welcome officially from me, welcome into the group. Ben Dwarshuis, these are the two new players into the group, welcome to the group.”