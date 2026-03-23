National Indoor Championships to herald a new beginning in Indian athletics: AFI chief

India’s national outdoor record holder in men’s triple jump, Praveen Chithravel, is the most experienced of all, as he has competed in several indoor competitions in Europe and Asia. The Tamil Nadu international jumper will compete in Bhubaneswar in the men’s long jump. “The atmosphere during indoor competitions is electrifying,” says Chithravel. “The compact Indoor track arena allows athletes more opportunities to connect with the fans and, at the same time, boost self-confidence.”