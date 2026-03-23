'Safety cannot be guaranteed, withdraw immediately': Pakistani militant group issues warning to players ahead of PSL

“While we are not inherently opposed to healthy sporting activities, we refuse to tolerate the state's hypocrisy. It is unacceptable to promote an image of "normalcy" through cricket matches in one part of the country while state-sponsored atrocities continue unabated in another. We will not allow the blood of the oppressed to be overshadowed by the lights of a stadium, nor will we permit the dignity of our people to be compromised for the sake of political optics,” it added.