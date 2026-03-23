West Indies penalised for slow over rate in first Women’s T20I vs Australia

After electing to bat, Australia were off to a brisk start courtesy of Georgia Voll, who set the tone with an attacking 39 off 23. The innings continued to gather pace even after field restrictions eased, with Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry putting together a 58-run stand for the third wicket. While Litchfield contributed 35 off 29 balls, Perry’s fluent 42 off 28 deliveries kept the scoreboard ticking despite a relatively measured partnership.