World Cup cheers fade, IPL roar begins: Dhoni, Virat, Rohit ready to rule

The IPL remains the most lucrative and widely followed T20 league in the world, and its biggest strength lies in its galaxy of superstars. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah — names that resonate with millions — will once again take centre stage. Their presence alone is enough to elevate the excitement, turning every match into a spectacle.