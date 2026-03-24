Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa to wear Aaquib Wani-designed jersey under Adani Sportsline’s ‘Garv Hai’ initiative

Speaking about the unveiling, Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "We are delighted to unveil a special jersey for our Garv Hai programme athletes, who truly represent the spirit of India. This jersey is more than a kit, it is a symbol of belief, aspiration and unity across disciplines. Aaquib Wani has once again captured that essence through his design. We received an exceptional response to the jersey he created for the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, and we are pleased to continue and strengthen our association with him through this meaningful collaboration."