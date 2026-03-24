Chhattisgarh set to host inaugural KITG as Dilip Tirkey, Salima Tete back platform for tribal sporting talent

“For me and for all of us, it is a matter of great pride that this championship is being started in the country for the first time. It is a very good opportunity for all the youth and tribal players to showcase their talent and move forward in sports, and to play for the country. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision is to make India a sporting nation. He wants all youth to be connected with sports and to play one game or another,” Hockey India president and former Olympian Dilip Tirkey told SAI Media.