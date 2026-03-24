Consortium led by Aditya Birla Group acquires RCB for Rs 16,660 crore

"We wish to inform you that the board of directors of United Spirits Limited at its meeting held today, i.e., March 24, 2026, has inter alia approved the sale of 14,690 equity shares of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (“RCSPL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of USL, for an aggregate consideration of INR 166.6 bn, subject to adjustments and other conditions set out in the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) dated March 24, 2026 executed by and amongst USL, RCSPL, and Bolt IPL Holdings LLC; Aelius Investments Pte Ltd; Asia Investment Topco II Pte. Ltd.; Times Internet Limited; and Metropolitan Media Company Limited (the “Proposed Transaction” and such parties, the “Parties”)," the company said in its statement to the regulatory bodies.