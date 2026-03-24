‘If batting can fire and bowling can develop, we’ve got a very good team,’ says Langer on LSG squad

“It’s been a brilliant build-up. I think we had a very good auction and that’s where it starts,” Langer told JioStar, reflecting on the team’s pre-season progress. “We had a great base last year. I believe our batting was the best in the competition last year. We weren’t able to capitalise on that, but this year, we’ve added to our squad. There will be some really tough selection calls. But if our batting can keep firing and our bowling can keep developing, then we’ve got a very good team.”