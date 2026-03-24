IFL 2025-26: Aizawl FC mount a stunning second-half comeback to triumph in Mizo Derby

Aizawl halved the deficit six minutes after the restart following a chaotic sequence inside the box. Chanmari goalkeeper Zothanmawia failed to deal with a corner, missing his punches on two occasions, allowing Laltlanzova to loft the ball back into the six-yard area. Eric Remruatpuia Chhangte’s header was first blocked on the line, and his follow-up effort was once again cleared off the line as Chanmari desperately held on. However, with the defence unable to clear their lines, the ball eventually fell to Vincent Lalduhawma, who made no mistake in slotting it into the net.