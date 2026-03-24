IPL 2026: 'His strength in death overs is second to none,' says Du Plessis on Dhoni's batting position

“There are a handful of players in the world who have that clarity and backing to do it in the 19th and 20th overs. The mere mortals out there think there is more pressure in the 19th and 20th overs than in the 16th. But his clarity in those last 18 balls of the match, when he can really zone in on what is required, is second to none," Du Plessis told Jio Hotstar.