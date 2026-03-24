'If Dhoni is playing as an impact player, it’s time for him to hang up his boots': Aakash Chopra

When asked whether MS Dhoni is still the unofficial captain of Chennai Super Kings on the field, Akash Chopra said, “There’s a small analogy. If you want your baby to start walking, you need to hold their hand and teach them. But if you want them to run, you need to let go. If you keep holding on, they will never learn to run. From Dhoni’s point of view, if somebody has been anointed as the next Captain, then he has to take a backseat, and I think he already has.”