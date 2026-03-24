IPL 2026: KKR rope in Saurabh Dubey for Akash Deep, David Payne replaces Jack Edwards in SRH

“Akash Deep – a right-arm pacer, who has played 10 Tests for India, scalping 28 wickets – has been ruled out of the season due to a lumbar stress injury. He will be under the care of the BCCI Medical Team at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru for further management of his injury. Saurabh, a left-arm pacer, will replace Akash at KKR. He will join KKR for INR 30 Lakh,” IPL’s statement read.