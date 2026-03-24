IPL 2026: Spencer Johnson replaces injured Nathan Ellis in CSK after leaving PSL

CSK will open their campaign in the IPL 2026 on March 30 when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. They will then host Punjab Kings on April 3 and Delhi Capitals on April 11 at their home ground, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, before going to Bengaluru for the contest against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 5.