IPL 2026: This feels really good, have been waiting for this for a long time, says Dubey after being included by KKR

Cut to now, he now finds himself in the main squad as a replacement for injured India pacer Akash Deep, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026 with a stress reaction in his lower back. “This feeling is really good. Like, I came here as a net bowler. After that, I got to know late on Saturday that they have chosen me as a replacement for Akash Deep. I have been waiting for this chance for a long time. So, it feels really good. I will give my best and do well,” Dubey told IANS.