Kal Somani-led consortium buys Rajasthan Royals for USD 1.63 billion

As per NDTV Profit report, the deal has been signed and is expected to be closed after the 2026 IPL season. The takeover will be completed after the 2026 tournament. The consortium is also backed by Rob Walton of the Walmart family and the Hamp family, which holds majority ownership of the Detroit Lions. Additionally, Sheila Ford Hamp, a member of the Ford family, is also associated with the group.