KKR retire jersey No.12 as a tribute to retired star Andre Russell

Speaking on the occasion, Venky Mysore, Chief Executive Officer, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, “We’ve had a long association with Andre Russell, not just with KKR but also on a personal level. On the field, he has given us so many reasons to celebrate his performances over the years. He always wore the number 12 proudly, and the number is so unique to Dre Russ that we wanted to share a fitting tribute. So, in the Knight Riders tradition of starting a new legacy, we’d like to retire this number for KKR in his honour.”