Meet Kal Somani, the US-based entrepreneur who bought the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals!

The acquisition gains additional prominence due to the high-profile backing behind Somani’s consortium. Among the key investors is Rob Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune and owner of the Denver Broncos. With a net worth exceeding $110 billion, Walton is regarded as the wealthiest sports owner in the United States. The consortium also includes the influential Hamp family, led by Sheila Ford Hamp, owner of the Detroit Lions and a prominent figure within the Ford Motor Company legacy.