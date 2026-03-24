Pegula, Rybakina power into Miami Open QF with dominant wins

“I thought I played really well today. I thought I served well, especially in the first set. Then I was able to return really well in the second set, and I was able to get that early break and just kind of hold on to that. I feel like I freed up a bit to return a little bit better going into the second, and I just kind of pressured her, and I felt like the last couple games went pretty quick. It seems like I was able to just keep that pressure on, so I'm happy with that today,” Pegula said after her win.