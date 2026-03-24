Sabalenka storms into Miami Open QF, Gauff sets up Bencic showdown

Gauff will now meet Belinda Bencic in the last eight after the Swiss player produced a clinical 6-2, 6-2 win over Amanda Anisimova. Bencic, seeded 12th, controlled the match from start to finish to reach her 12th WTA 1000 quarterfinal and her second in Miami, having made the semifinals in 2022. She now eyes consecutive wins over Top 10 opponents as she prepares for a high-stakes clash against Gauff.