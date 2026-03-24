Voll breaks into top 10 of women’s T20I rankings after maiden ton vs WI

One of the most remarkable stories in the rankings comes from Rwanda, where 15-year-old Fanny Utagushimaninde has entered the list at 66th position. The young batter made headlines by becoming the first cricketer to score a century on T20I debut, achieving the feat against Ghana. In doing so, she also became the youngest player, male or female, to register a hundred in the format, marking a historic moment for associate cricket.