Davis Cup has not lost its charm, recent IND-NED clash proves its enduring legacy: Bopanna

Bopanna: I think the vision is to build a high performance center and we are slowly getting there but what I want to try and build is a good structure first and you know no matter who comes in from wherever or whichever part of the world, they come into our academy they know there is a proper structure to become serious tennis players and this is what we want to create not only with tennis coaches but strength and conditioning, the mental aspects, the physios, the nutritionists and also experienced people guiding these players. That is where I feel being a tennis player makes a difference to have someone who has played for over 20 years at the highest level, and to guide them in this journey, and having a coach such as Balachandran, with 35 years of experience, is what I think brings the team a solid base to guide all these players through.