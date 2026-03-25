Delhi's Nehru World School, Sacred Heart, Ludhiana, crowned champions of Jr. NBA 3V3 National Finals

The ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Finals marked the culmination of regional tournaments that were held in ten cities across India – Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Indore, Kochi, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Prayagraj, and Udaipur. This year’s program saw participation from ~8000 kids across 900+ schools in India. The tournament was held in association with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), with Skechers, the global performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel brand, serving as the official kit partner, providing high-quality gear for the participants.