From truck driver’s sacrifice to Rs. 5.2 crore glory: Mangesh Yadav’s inspiring rise to RCB

At the trials, his ability to adapt to different match situations was put under the scanner. “At the trials, DK [Dinesh Karthik] sir came up to me and said, ‘You are bowling well. Now show me this ball.’ He made me bowl in different situations; with the new ball, the fifth over, the tenth over, the fourteenth over, and even the eighteenth and twentieth overs. It was surprising for me to see how a player at that level thinks.”