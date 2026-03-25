Golden era over, but Indian tennis will have another grand slam winner soon: Rohan Bopanna

"Yeah (we will have one). You know, because if you look at the current guys we've been supporting from the Davos Dream of India with Yuki Bambri, (Sriram) Balaji, Vikram, Arjun, and a few. I mean, you know so many of them are part of this programme, and they've already been in the top 100, you know, playing their Grand Slams. Yeah, it's definitely possible," Bopanna told IANS in an exclusive interview facilitated by ASICS India, with which he has been associated for a long time.